China Southern Airlines reported a net profit of CNY5.06 billion ($734 million) in 2016, up 30% over a net income of CNY3.9 billion in 2015.

Operating revenue for the year rose 3% to CNY114.8 billion while operating expenses increased 5.5% to CNY96.4 billion.

Industry analysts cited continuous market demand growth, lower oil prices and reduced exchange losses as main reasons for the company’s improved performance.

The Guangzhou-based carrier’s fuel expenses fell 9.4% to CNY23.8 billion and its financial costs dropped 25.4% because exchange losses were CNY3.3 billion, down CNY2.4 billion over 2015.

Passenger capacity rose 8.7% to 256 billion ASKs against an 8.7% increase in passenger revenue to 206.1 billion RPKs. Passenger boardings grew 4.8% to 114.6 million and load factor stayed flat at 80.5% year-over-year.

Cargo traffic volume grew 6.7% to 1.6 million tonnes.

Last year, China Southern introduced 53 aircraft and phased out 18. The carrier operated 702 aircraft with fleet age of 6.6 years as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Looking ahead, the airline expects market demand will continue to grow are more Chinese citizens travel and the domestic infrastructure develops.