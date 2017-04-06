China Eastern Airlines reported a 2016 net profit of CNY4.5 billion ($635 million) in 2016, down a slight 0.73% over a net income of CNY4.54 billion in 2015.

Operating revenue for the year was up 5% to CNY98.6 billion, while operating expenses grew 7.1% to CNY82.6 billion.

The Shanghai-based carrier cited exchange rate fluctuations and international terrorism as negative factors on its figures; however, it also noted positives factors including lower fuel prices and robust outbound traffic growth.

Passenger capacity was up 13.5% to 206.2 billion ASKs against an increase of 14.5% in passenger revenue to 167.5 billion RPKs. Passenger boardings were up 8.5% to 101.7 million with an average load factor of 81.2%, up 0.73 point over 2015. Cargo traffic volume dipped 0.3% to 1.4 million tonnes.

In 2016, China Eastern introduced 72 aircraft and phased out 26, which expanded its fleet to 596 total aircraft.

Looking ahead, the carrier expects passenger growth will continue, but cautions challenges remain, including fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates, as well as the geopolitical situation and increased competition.

In the next three years, China Eastern plans to take delivery of 73 aircraft and retire 18 in 2017, introduce 67 and phase out 15 in 2018, as well as take delivery of 72 aircraft in 2019.