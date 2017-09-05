China Eastern Airlines A320
China Eastern Airlines has reported a 2017 first-half net profit of CNY4.4 billion ($641 million), up 35% over net income of CNY3.2 billion in the year-ago period. The results were mainly because of the sale of a logistics subsidiary for CNY1.8 billion. First-half operating revenue rose 3.6% year-over-year (YOY) to CNY48 billion against a 13% increase in operating expenses to CNY42.6 billion. Fuel costs increased 45.2% YOY to CNY12.1 billion. Passenger boardings grew 9.2% to 53.3 million ...
