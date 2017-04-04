Philippine-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Cebu Pacific Air posted a PHP9.8billion ($196.4 million) net profit in 2016, more than doubling the company’s PHP4.4 billion net income reported in 2015. Cebu attributed the growth to increased passenger demand and growth in ancillary revenues.

The airline opened up new intra-regional routes during the year in the Visayas island region of the country, as well as service between the western Visayas city of Kalibo and Incheon, South Korea and direct service to Guam.

Additionally, in May 2016 Cebu became one of the founding members of the Value Alliance, an alliance of eight Asia-Pacific LCCs that also includes South Korea-based Jeju Air, Thailand’s Nok Air and NokScoot, Singapore-based Scoot and Tigerair, Tigerair Australia and Japan’s Vanilla Air.

Cebu’s total group revenue in 2016 rose 9.6% to PHP61.9 billion, compared to PHP56.5 billion in 2015. Passenger revenues increased 9.2% year-over-year (YOY) to PHP3.9 billion; ancillary revenues were up 13.4% YOY to PHP1.4 billion and cargo revenues increased 3% YOY to PHP 102.6 million.

Operating profit was up 26.3% to PHP12.3 billion compared to PHP9.7 billion in 2015. The group’s operating expenses increased 6.1% YOY to PHP999.9 million, attributable to higher aircraft maintenance and advertising and promotional costs, combined with a depreciation of the Philippine peso to the US dollar, offset by lower fuel costs, Cebu said.

Cebu Pacific carried 19.1 million passengers in 2016, a 4.1% increase over 18.4 million passengers in 2015. Traffic demand was up 6.8% to 21.2 billion RPKs; capacity increased 4.4% to 26 billion ASKs, and the group’s seat load factor rose 3.4 points YOY to 86%.

As of March 30, Cebu’s operating fleet of 59 aircraft comprised 36 Airbus A320s, seven A330s, one A330, eight ATR 72-500s and four ATR 72-600s.

Over the remainder of 2017, the company expects to take delivery of one A330, two A321neos, and four additional ATR 72-600s and will deliver out three of its A319s to end the year with 63 aircraft. By 2021, Cebu expects to take delivery of 30 additional A321neos and eight ATR 72-600s.

