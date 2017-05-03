Cargolux Group reported a 2016 net profit of $5.5 million, down 89% from net profit of $49 million in 2015.

The Luxembourg-based cargo carrier said even though the year was dominated by low yields, fierce competition and overcapacity in the air cargo industry, it experienced a robust fourth quarter. In November 2016 alone, the airline said it registered over 12,000 block hours flown and in excess of 96,000 tons sold.

During that month, the airline said it also achieved a near record-high daily aircraft utilization with “16:74 block hours per day, second only to November 2013, when Cargolux freighters flew an average of 16:85 hours per day,” the company said.

The Cargolux Group carried 964,131 tonnes of freight in 2016, up from 889,652 in 2015. The available tonne kilometers increased to 11.3 million, overall load factor reached 66.8% up from 65.9% year-over-year.

Cargolux operates 14 Boeing 747-8 freighters and 12 Boeing 747-400F/BCFs.

The average daily aircraft utilization of the combined 747-400F/747-8F fleet in 2016 stood at 14:35 hours, excluding the Power by the Hour 747s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at