LATAM Boeing 787-9
Santiago-based LATAM Airlines Group reported a 2017 third-quarter net profit of $160.6 million, compared to $4.7 million net income in 3Q 2016, boosted by a $59 million foreign exchange gain based on a 4.4% appreciation of the Brazilian real during the quarter. LATAM said it was the highest quarterly profit in its history. An improvement in LATAM’s 3Q Brazilian operations, especially in its international segment where RASK increased 7.2%, helped drive the group to a 9.2% operating ...
