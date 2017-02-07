Canada’s low-cost carrier (LCC) WestJet reported a full-year 2016 net profit of C$295.5 million ($219.4 million), down 19.6% from C$367.5 million in 2015.

The Calgary-based LLC’s earnings were driven by a 15.9% increase in ancillary revenue, which management said was partially offset by “downward pressure on our fares [related] to the economic downturn of the energy sector [in western Canada].” On a per-guest basis, WestJet’s ancillary fees in 2016 increased 8.4% to $18.01 per guest, compared to C$16.62 per guest in 2015, attributable, the company said, to an increase in seating upgrades, first bag fees and pre-reserved seating.

WestJet’s 2016 revenue totaled C$4.1 billion, up 2.3% year-over-year (YOY), as expenses increased 6.5% to C$3.7 billion, producing full-year operating income of C$440.1 million, down 22.8% from C$569.8 million in 2015. Full-year aircraft fuel costs were down 6% in 2016 to C$766 million, slowing from a 25.3% fuel cost drop in 2015.

WestJet’s return on invested capital (ROIC) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was 11.3%, down four points from ROIC of 15.3% for 2015. The company’s long-term ROIC target remains at 13%-16%.

For 2017, WestJet forecasts full-year capital expenditures between C$900 and C$920 million, an increase from the company’s previous guidance of C$880-C$900 million; the airline described the increase as being driven by a weaker Canadian dollar/US dollar exchange rate. WestJet said spending will be related primarily to aircraft deliveries, deposits on future aircraft, overhauls on owned engines and IFE installation on certain aircraft.

WestJet’s passenger traffic increased 11.3% in 2016 to 24 billion RPMs on an 8.9% rise in capacity to 29.3 billion ASMs. The airline’s full-year load factor was 81.8%, the second-highest annual load factor in the company’s history, up 1.8 points from 2015. Yield fell 8.1% to C$0.172.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, WestJet’s fleet totaled 153 aircraft, up 9.3% from 2015, comprising 13 Boeing 737-600s, 56 737-700s (27 of which are leased, 29 owned); 46 737-800s (14 leased, 32 owned); four 767-300ERWs and 34 Bombardier Q400 turboprops. The LCC added four 737-800s, two 737-300ERWs and 10 Q400s in 2016 while reducing its 737-700s by three. WestJet plans to take delivery of two 737-800NGs, four 737 MAX 8s and nine Q400s in 2017.

