Total net profit for US scheduled passenger airlines grew minimally in the second quarter of 2017, rising 0.5% to $4.7 billion, when compared to $4.6 billion in collective net profits for 2Q 2016, according to US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) released Sept. 20.

The combined net income margin was 1.1%, down 0.6 points from 2Q 2016.

Total operating revenue generated by US airlines for the quarter increased 6.2% to $46.2 billion, up from $43.5 billion in 2Q 2016. Passenger fare revenues grew 6.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $34.6 billion—$2.2 billion more than 2Q 2016—and accounted for 75% of all revenue.

But combined expenses were up 7.9% to $38.5 billion, compared to $35.6 billion in 2Q 2016 as fuel and labor costs rose precipitously. Labor expenses, which made up 35.4% of all expenses, increased 11.5% YOY to $13.6 billion. Fuel costs, which accounted for 16.8% of all expenses, rose 15.9% YOY to $6.5 billion.

Combined baggage fee revenue increased 9.7% YOY to $1.2 billion while reservation cancellation/change fees revenue fell 2.3% to $737.5 million. Cargo revenue was up 15.3% YOY to $743.6 million. Transport-related revenue (which BTS describes as revenue such as onboard sales of food and liquor, codeshare revenues, revenue from aircraft maintenance, fuel sales, etc.) was up 3.4% YOY to $7.5 billion, contributing 16.2% of all revenue.

Baggage fee revenue at the major US LCCs Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines all increased markedly during the second quarter. Las Vegas-based Allegiant’s baggage fee revenue was up 11.6% YOY to $51.3 million, making up 13.3% of the carrier’s revenue for the quarter. Baggage fees revenue at Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines were up 12.7% to $125.8 million, providing 18% of the company’s 2Q revenue. Denver-based ultra-LCC Frontier Airlines’ 2Q baggage fee revenue grew 27.6% YOY to $91.4 million, making up 18% of the carrier’s June-quarter revenue.

While reservation cancellation/change fee revenues generally declined at US airlines, only ULCCs Spirit and Frontier showed rises in the category, with Frontier’s revenue up 16.9% YOY to $10.3 million, and Spirit’s revenue up 14.5% YOY to $13.1 million.

The combined 2Q operating profit for all US scheduled passenger airlines was $7.7 billion, down 1.7% from $7.9 billion in 2Q 2016. The combined operating margin was 16.7%, down 1.4 points YOY.

