São Paulo-based low-cost carrier (LCC) GOL is estimating its 2017 operating margin (EBIT) will be in the 5%-7% range, the airline said Dec. 22. GOL’s preliminary financial guidance for the coming year is on par with its 6% EBIT guidance for 2016.

GOL’s total seat guidance for 2017 shows a decrease of -3% to -5%; capacity will drop modestly, between 0% and -2%. The airline expects to operate an average fleet of 115 aircraft. By the end of 2016, GOL will have 122 aircraft in its operational fleet.

According to the company’s operational fleet plan, the number will be reduced to 117 by the end of 2017. GOL’s total fleet as of Nov. 10 comprised 102 Boeing 737-800NGs and 33 737-700NGs.

GOL said its total volume of departures for 2017 will decrease between -3% and -5%. The company is expecting an average load factor of 77% and 79%.

As of Nov. 30, GOL’s year-to-date load factor for 2016 is 77.4%. So far this year, the airline has reduced capacity 7% year-over-year; passenger traffic has declined 6.7% from 2015.

GOL said the company has worked to match fleet growth with Brazilian GDP growth, matching GOL’s supply of seats with demand. GOL said its 2017 estimates may be adjusted, given the volatility of the Brazilian economy.

