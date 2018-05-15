Avianca Airbus A321
Bogota-based Avianca is in advanced negotiations with aircraft vendors to “re-accommodate its existing aircraft open orders, especially those scheduled for delivery in 2020, 2021 and 2022,” according to CEO Hernán Rincón, indicating deliveries may be deferred three years. Speaking with analysts May 11 on the company’s first-quarter 2018 operational update call, Rincón was positive about coming to an agreement with the un-named vendors, which ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Avianca looks to defer new aircraft deliveries by three years" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.