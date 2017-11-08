Atlas Air Boeing 747-400F
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings president and CEO Bill Flynn said he expects a US federal court ruling later this month on a preliminary injunction sought by the company to stop what Atlas is calling “illegal, intentional work slowdowns and service interruptions” by its pilots. “We have an issue with our union,” Flynn told analysts and reporters, referring to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) representing the cargo operator’s flight deck crew. IBT ...
