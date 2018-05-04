South Korea’s Asiana Airlines slipped to a net loss of KRW5.4 billion ($5 million) in the first quarter, although it also recorded its highest operating profit for three years.

The carrier’s first quarter net loss was reversed from a KRW96.1 billion profit in year-ago quarter. However, Asiana’s operating profit of KRW64.3 billion more than doubled from KRW26.3 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter rose by 9% to a record KRW1.6 trillion. Contributing to the higher operating profit were an increase in international passenger numbers and strong air freight demand. The carrier highlighted healthy demand for domestic, Japanese and Southeast Asian destinations. Revenue was also up 28% on European routes, and 9% on US routes.

Subsidiary LCC Air Seoul helped by swinging to profit in the first quarter after adding routes from Seoul to Hong Kong, Osaka and Guam.

In the cargo operation, Asiana increased revenue 13% because of robust demand for IT product shipments. There was also a steady increase in high-value cargo such as semiconductors, displays and biotech products. The carrier forecast continued expansion of cargo demand.

Asiana predicts an improvement in the general business environment, with a stronger Korean won effectively reducing debts in foreign currency.

The thaw in relations between North and South Korea could also encourage more tourists from Japan and China who were previously sensitive to political tension, Asiana said.

The carrier plans to increase some of its US frequencies this month, giving it daily service on all six of its US routes. It launched a new flight to Venice, Italy May 1 and plans to introduce another to Barcelona in August. These moves are part of a plan to raise the share of long-haul flights to 60% of total capacity by 2022.

Asiana said it is making efforts to “optimize [its] capital and debt structure” and improve long-term liquidity. It has raised new loans, sold shares in a logistics company, and issued convertible bonds. The carrier plans to take further steps to “solve its liquidity issues” in the first half of 2018 by finalizing the sale of Kumho Asiana’s head office building and issuing perpetual bonds. The company said measures such as these will help “enhance earnings and financial stability” in the second half of the year.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com