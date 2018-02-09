Asiana Airlines A350-900
Asiana Airlines plans to continue upgrading its fleet with new Airbus A350 deliveries in 2018, following the carrier’s dramatic financial improvement for 2017. The South Korean airline is scheduled to receive two more A350-900s this year, a spokesman told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. These will join the four -900s already delivered. This year, the A350s will replace other aircraft on Asiana’s routes to San Francisco, London, Hanoi, and Fukuoka, Japan. Asiana ...
