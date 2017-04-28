ANA Boeing 787-9
All Nippon Airways Holdings (ANA) reported a ¥98.8 billion ($889 million) net profit for fiscal 2016, up 26.4% from net profit of ¥78.1 billion in the previous year. ANA expects another strong performance in the current fiscal year, as it projects net profits to reach ¥125 billion. Group revenue for fiscal 2016 declined 1.4%, because of the effect of the appreciation of the yen on foreign sales, and reduced fuel surcharges. However, this was more than offset by a 2.1% decline in ...
