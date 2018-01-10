American Airlines Boeing 777-200
American Airlines provided upbeat guidance for the upcoming release of its fourth quarter 2017 results, projecting higher unit revenue growth than previously projected. Dallas/Fort Worth-based American said its 4Q RASM will be up 5% to 6% year-over-year, up from previous guidance of 2.5% to 4.5% RASM growth. American’s 4Q RASM performance may indicate the difficult revenue environment US airlines have faced in recent years is easing. American said in a US Securities and Exchange ...
