American Airlines Boeing 787-8
American Airlines reported a 45.2% year-over-year (YOY) drop in first-quarter net income from $340 million to $186 million as soaring fuel costs overwhelmed an otherwise positive business environment for the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier. American’s first-quarter revenue rose 5.9% YOY to $10.4 billion while expenses increased 9.8% to $9.97 billion, including a 25.8% rise in fuel costs. Operating income for the March quarter was $431 million, down 41.4% from an operating profit of ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"American Airlines sees drop in 1Q profit on rising fuel prices " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.