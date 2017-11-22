Alitalia A330-200
Insolvent Italian flag carrier Alitalia made a net loss of €31.3 million ($36.9 million) for the bulk of the period in which it has operated in under bankruptcy protection this year, it was announced Nov. 22. The airline went into extraordinary administration, the Italian equivalent of Chapter 11, after staff refused to back a recapitalization plan that would have required almost 1,000 redundancies. The vote led to the airline’s board members, including 49% stakeholder Etihad ...
