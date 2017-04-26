Alaska Air Group—the parent of Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air—reported a 2017 first-quarter net profit of $99 million, down 46% from a net profit of $184 million in the 2016 March quarter.

Seattle-based Alaska noted the 2016 first-quarter GAAP figure does not include San Francisco-based Virgin America, while the 2017 figure does—Alaska’s acquisition of Virgin America closed in December 2016. Combining the two companies’ results from 2016 and excluding merger-related costs and fuel hedging adjustments in 2017, Alaska-Virgin America posted a pre-tax profit of $202 million in the 2017 first quarter versus $319 million in the 2016 March quarter, a 37% decrease.

On a combined basis, Alaska-Virgin America’s first-quarter revenue rose 2% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.7 billion while expenses jumped 14% to $1.6 billion—largely because of a 42%, or $101 million, increase in fuel costs—and operating income was $166 million, down 48% from an operating profit of $322 million for the two companies in the 2016 March quarter.

Noting that the higher fuel costs mostly drove the YOY drop in earnings performance, Alaska CFO Brandon Pedersen pointed out to analysts that Alaska-Virgin America’s CASM ex-fuel was flat in the first quarter and is on pace to be flat for the full year. “Overall, our first full post-acquisition quarter was solid,” he said.

“The business is looking good,” CEO Brad Tilden said. “The integration is continuing to progress well.”

Alaska-Virgin America’s first quarter traffic, including regional flying, increased 4.7% YOY to 11.7 billion RPMs on a 4.9% rise in capacity to 14.4 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 81.3%, down 0.2 point.

