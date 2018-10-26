Alaska Air Group—parent of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air— experienced a drop in net income for the third quarter in a row, as the company struggled to generate enough revenues to offset higher fuel costs.

The group reported net income of $217 million for the third quarter, down 19% from the $259 million reported in the year-earlier period. Revenue came in 4% higher year-over-year (YOY) at $2.21 billion.

Alaska CEO Bradley Tilden said he is “not satisfied with our current financial returns,” and that the company is working to respond to a higher fuel price environment, while continuing to adjust following its merger with Virgin America. He added the company is on track to pay down $800 million or 40% of debt it took on during the merger by year’s end.

“Fuel prices continue to rise, and we need to do more to recover these higher costs,” Tilden said, adding that one way the airline has done so is by raising its bag fee for the first time in five years. “Stepping back a bit, we see an industry environment that has not yet adequately adjusted to higher fuel prices. We’ve slowed out our growth in 2019 as market dynamics simply don’t argue for adding much new capacity.”

Operating revenue for the quarter came in at $2.21 billion, up 4% from $2.12 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses rose 12% to $1.91 billion from $1.68 billion in the year-earlier period. The group registered a 3Q operating profit of $297 million, a YOY drop of 47%.

Seattle-based Alaska grew YOY capacity 4.8% last quarter and 6.7% through the first nine months of this year. Revenue per ASM (RASM) edged own 0.1% in the quarter to 13.05 cents, while cost per ASM not counting fuel and special charges rose 1.9% to 8.15 cents.

“We were especially encouraged to see RASM stabilized in the face of multiple headwinds,” Tilden said. “We expect RASM to reflect positive in the fourth quarter as we begin the steady decline towards a higher margin and higher returns.”

The company plans to trim capacity plan and settle into a growth rate of just under 2%, where it expects to remain for the next few quarters. Its guidance for 4Q RASM ranges from 1.5% to 3.5%, which would be its best result in six quarters.

CASM-ex was flat from the year-earlier period at 8.15 cents. The company expects 4Q unit cost to be up roughly 3.6% on a 1.4% increase in capacity, bringing its full-year CASM-ex higher to 3.2% on 5.3% capacity growth.

Alaska added three Boeing 737-900ERs to its mainline operating fleet and four Embraer E175s aircraft to its regional operating fleet in the third quarter, bringing totals to 231 and 89 for the mainline and regional fleets, respectively. The company also began its fleet-wide installation of satellite Wi-Fi, completing three Airbus aircraft during the quarter.

Alaska plans to implement a number of new initiatives it says will generate in excess of $330 million next year. The company plans to generate $50 million in 2019 from the proposed hike in bag fees on Dec. 5, as well as $100 million from the launch of its Saver Fare basic economy product on Nov. 20. It also forecasts that synergies from credit card growth, cross fleeting and Airbus fleet modifications will produce an additional $130 million, in addition to $50 million from other ancillary revenue changes.

