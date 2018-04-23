Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800
Alaska Air Group posted a 2018 first-quarter net profit of $4 million, significantly down from $93 million in net income in the prior-year quarter. The disappointing result comes as the group prepares to switch over to a single passenger service system (PSS) for Alaska Airlines and Virgin America overnight from April 24-25, marking one of the most significant merger integration milestones in the 16 months since Seattle-based Alaska acquired San Francisco-based Virgin America. The PSS ...
