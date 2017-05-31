German leisure carrier airberlin reported a first-quarter net loss of €293.3 million ($315 million), widened from a €182.3 million net loss in the year-ago period as a result of turnaround measures.

Revenue fell 11.9% to €649.6 million, while expenses increased 1.9% to €930.5 million, producing an operating loss of €272.3 million, deepened from a €172.2 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter.

Etihad Airways equity partner airberlin is repositioning itself as a network airline, with a fleet of 75 aircraft operating from two key hubs at Berlin and Dusseldorf. The majority of this transition will happen in the first half of 2017.

“It is to be expected that any changes made to the network during this transitional phase can result in some intermittent fluctuations in efficiency and utilization,” airberlin said in a statement. “These fluctuations had a significant effect on the operating development in the reporting quarter. As a result, the 2017 first-quarter operating and financial results and key figures cannot be compared to the previous year’s figures.”

The numbers were also hit by adverse weather, strikes and capacity bottlenecks at Berlin Tegel, the airline said.

Traffic fell 8.4% to 8.4 billion RPKs on a 5.2% decrease in capacity to 10.4 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 80.5%, down 2.9 points. Yield dipped 3.1% to €112.80 as RASK lowered 7.1% to 6.2 cents and CASK increased 7.3% to 8.9 cents.

On May 8, ATW reported Lufthansa confirmed an interest in taking over airberlin; however, the German carrier said it would look to Etihad to take care of the German carrier’s debts. Etihad owns a 29.2% stake in oneworld member airberlin, which reportedly has debts of €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion).

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com