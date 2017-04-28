Airberlin has reported a €781.9 million loss ($824 million) in 2016, deepened from a €446.6 million loss in the year-ago period.

Germany’s second largest carrier said that 2016 and 1Q 2017 were dominated by the transition to a new business model. The old business model and high restructuring costs had a huge impact on last year’s results.

Full-year revenue was €3.79 billion, down 7% from €4.08 billion in 2015, while the EBIT loss was €667.1 million, widened from a €307 million EBIT loss in 2015. Restructuring costs of €334.8 million included fleet harmonization to Airbus aircraft, personnel-related provisions and consulting services.

The revenue decrease in 2016 was primarily the result of a 4% capacity reduction. The threat of terrorism in the eastern Mediterranean region led to excess capacity and an associated fall in prices in the leisure sector. Yield declined 3.8% year-over-year (YOY).

Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said, “Old airberlin’s indistinct market position, the strongly season-dependent route network and the high operating costs, have together led to highly unsatisfactory financial results. The new strategy we launched in autumn 2016 is a major step to turn around the airline’s fortunes. I came on board to develop a focused, cost-efficient network airline away from an unprofitable hybrid carrier.”

CFO Dimitri Courtelis said the 2017 first half “will be dominated, as was 2016, by the structural challenges of the old airberlin and the high expenditure required to restructure the airline.”

For the 2017 first quarter, airberlin recorded a net loss of €293.3 million, widened from a €182.3 million loss in the year-ago period. First-quarter revenue was down 11.8% YOY to €649.6 million. First-quarter EBIT loss was €272.3 million, deepened from an EBIT loss of €172.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter, the results were negatively affected by external factors, including a ground staff strike at Berlin Tegel Airport and operational limitations of the airline’s new ground service provider, which led to flight cancellations and reductions in capacity.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us in 2017,” Winkelmann said. “Due to the infrastructure limits in Berlin, we will focus more strongly on Düsseldorf with our plans to expand further our long-haul route network. The restructuring process of airberlin is up and running and we will now accelerate our pace of change towards the positioning of new airberlin.”

