Latvia’s national carrier airBaltic saw its net profit for 2016 drop sharply to €1.2 million ($1.3 million) in 2016 from €19.5 million in 2015 as the carrier encountered falling yields.

The drop in profits came despite the company maintaining its revenue at €286 million compared to 2015’s figure of €285 million and increased passengers carried to 2.9 million, up 300,000 on the previous year.

The company pointed to an improvement in its EBIT figure, up to €3.4 million compared to a deficit of €9.6 million in 2015, together with a 3% rise in its load factor to 74%.

However, yield per passenger dropped to €88.7, compared to €94.2 in 2015.

“After an intensive period of turnaround, airBaltic is back on a profitable growth path,” chairman and CEO Martin Gauss said. He added that, as a hybrid low-cost carrier (LCC), it was well positioned in the very competitive European market and it would continue to grow as it brought its new fleet of Bombardier CSeries regional jets steadily on stream.

The Riga-based LLC was the launch customer for the larger CS300 model and plans to have 20 of the type in the fleet by the end of 2019, giving it what Gauss described as one of the youngest jet fleets in Europe. The airline plans to increase its size 30%, to 34 aircraft, by the end of its five-year plan.

The airline is seeking to introduce a strategic partner by the end of 2017 that would give it access to long-haul services, something currently lacking in the Baltic nations.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com