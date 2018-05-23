AirAsia X reported a first-quarter group net profit of RM41.5 million ($10.4 million), up from a profit of RM10.3 million in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose by 7% in the quarter, although average fares were down 3% and unit revenue declined 2%. Group capacity increased 10%.

Unit costs declined 2% mainly because of a stronger Malaysian currency versus the US dollar, and unit costs excluding fuel were down 10%.

AirAsia X is planning further fleet and network growth this year, following an improvement in the group financial results for the first quarter.

The long-haul, low-cost carrier plans to add three more Airbus A330s to its core Malaysia operation by the end of 2018, giving it a fleet of 25. Its Thai franchise will increase its A330 fleet from six to nine, and another may be subleased from the Malaysian unit. The Indonesian franchise will stay unchanged at two aircraft. The group plans to launch up to five new routes “in the coming months.”

The Thai AirAsia X associate achieved a record net profit of $21.9 million in the first quarter. The Indonesia AirAsia X joint venture recorded a net loss of $2 million, an improvement from a $7.8 million loss a year earlier. A share of these results are included in the group total.

Four new routes were introduced in the year through May, and one was discontinued. Capacity was shifted from Australian to North Asian markets, with frequencies reduced on four routes from Kuala Lumpur to Australia.

The demand outlook is positive, AirAsia X said. “Based on the current forward booking trend, forward loads are trending better than the previous year.”

