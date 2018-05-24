The AirAsia Group almost doubled its first-quarter net profit to MYR1.1 billion ($276.3 million), boosted mainly by the sale of assets, but also fueled by higher passenger volume. The LCC group, including the core Malaysian operation and affiliates in Indonesia and the Philippines, raised its net operating profit by 140% year-over-year (YOY) to MYR641 million. Excluding one-time items, such as the sale of a stake in its ground handling unit and deferred tax charges, the net ...