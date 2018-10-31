Air France-KLM said revenues rose in the 2018 third quarter and predicted a further increase in the final three months of the year, but warned its fuel costs also would increase and passenger network capacity would grow by less than expected. Revenues rose 4% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 to €7.55 billion ($8.55 billion), with a 2.3% increase in the number of passengers carried to 28.5 million, Air France-KLM said Oct. 31. The group’s third-quarter operating result fell ...