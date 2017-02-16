Air France A380
Air France-KLM Group reported a 2016 net profit of €792 million ($834.4 million), up substantially from 2015’s net profit of €118 million. Full-year operating income reached €1.05 billion in 2016, an increase of €269 million, or €558 million excluding currency effects. This was driven by a sharp 25.7% drop in the Group’s fuel bill. Air France’s share of that profit was €372 million, while KLM contributed €681 million, as terrorist attacks ...
