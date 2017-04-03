Air China has posted a net income of CNY6.8 billion ($987 million) in 2016, up 0.6% over a net profit of CNY6.7 billion in 2015, according to the domestic accounting standard.

Operating revenue for the year grew 4.6% to CNY114 billion, while operating expenses increased 4.2% to CNY87.2 billion.

The Beijing-based carrier cited strong international and domestic market demand, as well as challenges including a sluggish cargo market demand, erupting geopolitical events, intensifying industrial competition and constantly appreciating US dollars as main reasons for the performance.

Passenger capacity jumped 8.6% to 233.2 billion ASKs against an increase of 9.6% in passenger revenue to 188.2 billion RPKs. Passenger boardings rose 7.6% to 96.6 million with an average load factor of 80.7%, up 0.75 point over 2015.

Cargo capacity grew 6.3% to 12.7 billion AFTKs while cargo revenue increased 6.7% to 7 billion RFTKs.

Last year, Air China introduced 54 aircraft and phased out 21, which expanded the airline’s fleet to 623 aircraft with an average fleet age of 6.4 years, as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Looking ahead, Air China predicts “the global economy will maintain its growth at a slow pace, while China will arrive at an important stage of economic ‘new normal.’” This means “consumer demand will continue to grow and the consumption structure will be upgraded at a faster speed with consumption itself playing a more important role in driving economic growth. In this stage, the demand for air travel will continue to grow,” Air China said.

However, the carrier also warns that fluctuations of oil prices and exchange rates, as well as the geopolitical situation and increased competition in the industry, will still impose great challenges.