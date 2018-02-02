Air Astana A320
Air Astana posted a net profit of $39.1 million in 2017, returning to profit after its first-ever loss in 2016. The Kazakhstan flag carrier carried 4.2 million passengers and recorded a 12% year-over-year (YOY) passenger growth. Air Astana’s 2017 revenue came to $754 million, up 22% compared to 2016, after negative growth in both 2015 and 2016, following the devaluation of the Kazakh (currency) tenge in mid-2015. Cargo uplift increased 23% YOY in 2017. Air Astana president & CEO ...
