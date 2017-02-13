UAE-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Arabia reported a 2016 net profit of AED509 million ($138.6 million), down 4% compared to AED530 million for 2015.

Turnover for the full year was steady at AED3.8 billion. The LCC carried 8.4 million passengers, up 12% from 2015. Load factor was static at 79%.

This was the second year running the company’s net profits have fallen.

The Sharjah-headquartered airline, which has other hubs at Amman, Alexandria, Casablanca and Ras Al Khaimah, said it had continued to deliver “healthy growth and strong levels of profitability despite challenging market conditions.”

The carrier took delivery of seven Airbus A320s in 2016 and ended the year with 46 of the narrowbodies operating on 124 routes across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Further fleet expansion is planned, as the company announced it will take on more A320s, as well as the first of the larger A321.

“2016 was a challenging year for the global aviation market as economic and political uncertainty continued to impact the industry,” chairman Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani said.

“We have seen vigilant fiscal markets, weakening currencies and political instability impacting airlines’ performance. Despite all challenges, Air Arabia recorded solid full-year results driven by growth, efficient operations and tight cost controls,” he said.

A deteriorating situation toward the end of the year echoed what other carriers reported in the region.

In 4Q 2016, Air Arabia posted a net loss of AED33 million despite maintaining an average seat load factor of 80%. Turnover for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was AED814 million, a drop of 15% compared to AED956 million for the year-ago quarter. Air Arabia flew 2.1 million passengers in 4Q 2016, up 6% on the corresponding 2015 figure.

“The fourth quarter of 2016 was impacted by deteriorating yield margins that the industry in general and the Middle East region in particular is witnessing,” Al Thani said. “The solid operating metrics and high seat load factor that Air Arabia achieved in the fourth quarter were impacted by continuous drop in yield margins as a result of the overcapacity deployed in the market and the slow growth environment in major economic hubs. As the market conditions continue to be challenging, Air Arabia will continue to drive its business by a clear strategy for organic growth and supported by strong measures to continue driving operating expenses lower.”

