Air Arabia A320
Sharjah-based LCC Air Arabia overcame continuing pressure on yields in posting a 2017 third-quarter net profit of AED376 million ($102 million), an increase of 27% on the same period a year previously. The airline said the figure exceeded analysts’ expectations. The result was achieved on revenues that rose 4%, to AED1.16 billion, compared to AED1.12 billion last time. Passenger numbers for 3Q rose by 3%, to 2.33 million; load factor was static at 81%, compared to a year ago, ...
