African LCC fastjet will require a further cash injection from shareholders by the end of October to continue operations, the airline said Sept. 26. It is also considering pulling out of Tanzanian operations following persistent losses, perceived fares undercutting by rivals, and what it describes as inexplicable regulatory delays to its introduction of new aircraft to the country. Three ATR 72-600s that were scheduled to have been introduced there may now be redeployed—possibly to ...