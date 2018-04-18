Aeromexico Boeing 787-9
Grupo Aeromexico posted an MXP722 million ($39.7 million) net loss for the 2018 first quarter, deepened from an MXP328 million net loss in 1Q 2017, as a result of a 7.8% appreciation in the MXP-US dollar exchange rate as well as a 14.5% increase in peso-dominated fuel prices. The company reported MXP72 million in exchange-related losses for the 2018 first quarter as “functional currency adjustments exceeded the impact of exchange rate-related operating adjustments,” contrasted ...
