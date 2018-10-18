Aeromexico reported a MXP617 million ($32.9 million) net loss for the third quarter of 2018, reversed from a MXP344 million net profit in the year-ago quarter.

The Mexico City-based full-service carrier cited a combination of a nearly 7% year-over-year (YOY) depreciation of its national currency and a 46% increase in Mexican peso-dominated fuel prices for the loss.

The airline’s revenue for the quarter increased 14.4% YOY to MXP18.2 billion, as ancillary revenue generated by upgrades and seat selection options soared—as part of the carrier’s branded fare structure introduced in March—to MXP1.4 billion, up 27.5% compared to 3Q 2017.

Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 7.4%, while yield increased 6.5%. Aeromexico’s costs per ASK in pesos increased 15% YOY while costs in dollars rose 7.8% during the quarter. Inflation in Mexico was about 5% for the 12 months ended September 30, pressuring a number of peso cost line items, the airline said, including salaries and related expenses (up 14.5% YOY), maintenance expenses (up 5.2%) and aircraft leasing expenses (up 9.7%).

The carrier’s operating expenses increased 26% YOY during the quarter to MXP14.8 billion, driven not only by currency devaluation and peso-dominated costs, but also by increased capacity.

Aeromexico’s 6.5% YOY rise in capacity reflected the carrier’s ongoing upgauging​ strategy to replace its fleet with modern, cost-efficient aircraft. During the quarter, Aeromexico added two Boeing 737 MAX 8s to its fleet while simultaneously retiring two 737-700s, two 737-800s and an Embraer E190. The past year has also seen the introduction of three 787-9s to its fleet, plus an additional three E190s and two MAX 8s. 71.4% of Aeromexico’s total capacity growth came from international ASKs.

Total system traffic was up 6.6% for the quarter to 11.6 billion RPKs. Load factor came in at 84.5%, up 0.1 point YOY.

The carrier reported MXP235 million in operating income for the second quarter, with an operating margin of 1.3%, down nearly 82.6% from the year-ago-quarter.

In its quarterly statement, Aeromexico noted the July 31 loss of one of its E190s in a crash at Durango International Airport. No human casualties were reported in the incident; all 99 passengers and six crew onboard survived. In September, investigators announced they had found evidence of a microburst above the airport as Aeromexico Connect Flight 2431 prepared for its departure to Mexico City.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com