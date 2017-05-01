Grupo Aeromexico reported a MXP258 million ($13.8 million) net loss in the 2017 first quarter, reversed from a MXP161 million net profit in the year-ago quarter.

The company said the 1Q financial results reflected the negative impact of a 64.4% increase in fuel prices year-over-year (YOY), combined with a 12.5% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar.

On March 10, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines purchased an additional 32% of Grupo Aeromexico’s outstanding shares, bringing Delta’s direct holding of the company to 36.2%. Delta holds options to acquire an additional 12.8% of Aeromexico’s shares, bringing Delta’s ownership stake to nearly 49%.

Delta and Aeromexico gained regulatory approval to establish an antitrust-immunized joint venture for transborder flying in late 2016. Both carriers are members of the SkyTeam alliance.

The company’s first-quarter revenue increased 17.5% to MXP17.2 billion while expenses rose 19.5% to MXP13.6 billion. The group’s operating profit for the quarter was MXP533 million, down 17% YOY. The quarterly operating margin was 3.8%, down 1.5 points from 1Q 2016.

Aeromexico’s aircraft leasing expenses increased 18.6% YOY to MXP2 billion, with depreciation and amortization expenses growing 40.5% YOY to MXP1 billion. The group attributed the rise in each category to the “impact of more modern and larger aircraft being incorporated into the fleet … as well as … reflecting the company’s strategy of moving to a more balanced fleet of owned versus leased aircraft over time.”

Aeromexico’s system traffic for the first quarter was up 10.3% YOY to 8.7 billion RPKs on a 7.9% rise in capacity to 11.2 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 78%, up 1.7 points from 1Q 2016.

Aeromexico’s revenue growth during the quarter was attributable to combined passenger revenue growth, higher ancillary revenues and increased cargo revenue, the company said. First-quarter air cargo revenue increased 27.9% YOY to MXP963 million, attributable to the carrier's new four Boeing 787-9s, including one delivered during the quarter.

In addition to the 787-9s, Aeromexico has added three 737-800s, eight Embraer E-190s (two of which were delivered in 1Q 2017), one E-170 during the past year, partially offset by redeliveries of one 777, three E-175s and five E-145s for a net increase of seven aircraft.

The group’s operating fleet as of March 31 totaled 133 aircraft, comprised of 34 737-800s, 19 737-700s, 13 787s and three 777s (all flying for mainline carrier Aeromexico); and 39 E190s, 13 E-170/175s and 12 ERJ-145s (all flying for the Group’s regional carrier Aeromexico Connect).

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com