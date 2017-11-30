Russia`s Aeroflot Group reported net income of RUB27.1 billion ($467.9 million) for the first nine months of 2017, down 38% year-over-year (YOY). Revenue for the period, ended Sept. 30, increased 6.2% YOY to RUB 404.8 billion. “Our financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2017 reflect a normalization of profitability and the effect of a number of market factors that also affected our results for the first half of the year. Increased capacity supply across ...