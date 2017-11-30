Aeroflot Boeing 777-300ER
Russia`s Aeroflot Group reported net income of RUB27.1 billion ($467.9 million) for the first nine months of 2017, down 38% year-over-year (YOY). Revenue for the period, ended Sept. 30, increased 6.2% YOY to RUB 404.8 billion. “Our financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2017 reflect a normalization of profitability and the effect of a number of market factors that also affected our results for the first half of the year. Increased capacity supply across ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Aeroflot nine-month profit down on fuel costs, market over-capacity" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.