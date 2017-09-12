Aegean A320
Greece’s Aegean Group posted a 2017 second-quarter net profit of €15.8 million ($18 million), reversed from a €2.2 million net loss in 2Q 2016. Aegean MD Dimitris Gerogiannis said the Star Alliance carrier “had a very strong start to the summer season,” attributing the maturation of its international network, effective capacity management and increased tourism demand for Greece as contributing factors. The group’s airlines—Aegean and ...
