Greece-based Aegean Airlines reduced net losses 14% in the first quarter, reporting a net loss of €30.8 million ($38 million), narrowed from a net loss of €35.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue was up 9% year-over-year (YOY) to €165.4 million compared to €151.9 million in 1Q 2017.

According to the company, RASK increased 2% to 5.8 euro cents. Yield declined 3% to 7.2 euro cents YOY and CASK also declined 1% to 5.9 euro cents.

“Outlook for summer demand remains positive, despite the significant increase of competitor capacity,” MD Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement. “Recent further increases in the fuel price will, however, have an impact on our costs despite our effective hedging policy.”

Aegean and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 2.4 million passengers in the first quarter, up 12% YOY compared to 2.1 million the year-ago quarter.

International passenger traffic rose 16% YOY to 1.3 million. Domestic traffic was up 9% YOY to 1.1 million.

The Star Alliance member reported overall load factors of 81.2%, up 4.4 points YOY. The group operated 3% more flights despite the increased activity during the low season.

“We started the year delivering improved load factors and efficient capacity management. Higher load factors and marginally better fleet utilization in winter helped mitigate losses in the seasonally weakest quarter despite the gradual fuel price increase,” Gerogiannis said.

On March 28, Aegean signed an MOU to acquire 20 Airbus A320neos and 10 A321neos, plus 12 options.

