Aegean Airlines Group hit €1 billion in full-year revenue for the first time in 2016, up 6% over $983 million in revenue for 2015.

However, “weak demand in the second quarter of the year combined with domestic tax increases in value-added tax on airline fares by 11% had a negative impact on full-year results, despite strong performance in the third and seasonably most important quarter of the year,” Aegean MD Dimitris Gerogiannis said.

Aegean’s 2016 net profit came to €32.2 million ($33.9 million), down 52.9% from €72.1 million in 2015.

A tally of Aegean’s operating expenses in 2016 show that costs for the Greek carrier were up 5.5% to approximately €828 million. A 22% rise in aircraft maintenance outlays appeared to be most significant expense spike during the year.

Aegean’s traffic (for Aegean Airlines and Olympic Air combined) in 2016 increased 12.7% year-over-year (YOY) to 12.7 billion RPKs as capacity grew 11.7% to 16.4 billion ASKs. The full-year passenger load factor was 77.4%, up 0.7 point from 2015. The combined airlines carried 12.5 million passengers in 2016, up 7% from 11.6 million passengers in 2015. The number of international passengers increased 11.8% over the year, while domestic passengers grew only 1.8%. The group’s full-year RASK fell 7.4% to €6.3 cents; CASK was down 3.8% to €5.1 cents. Yield fell 9% YOY to €8.1 cents.

“Tourism continued to perform well [in 2016] contributing significantly to [Greek] GDP and employment,” Aegean said in its annual financial report. “[But] the trend was not upward throughout the year; no improvement was recorded until June versus [2015], as air transport was affected by the terrorist attacks in France, Belgium and Turkey, negative publicity of increased refugee flows to the islands and the ambiguity caused by UK referendum for ‘Brexit’. [But] demand for Greek destinations and, subsequently, international tourist arrivals, improved significantly from July onwards until the end of the year.”

Looking to 2017, Gerogiannis said the airline will continue to adjust its network and focus on its Athens hub. “Preliminary indications for the summer season are positive with a rising prebookings trend compared to last year,” Gerogiannis said.

