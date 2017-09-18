China Southern subsidiary XiamenAir plans to grow its fleet to more than 200 aircraft—and expand its widebody aircraft to 18—in 2018 to keep up with international market demand. The carrier is scheduled to open intercontinental routes to Paris and Toronto by 2020.

The Xiamen-based carrier currently operates 181 aircraft, which comprises:

145 narrowbodies, including 11 Boeing 737-700s,130 737-800s and four 757-200s;

10 widebodies, including six 787-8s and four 787-9s; and

26 aircraft operated by subsidiaries Hebei (21) and Jiangxi (5) airlines.

XiamenAir reported a 2017 first-half net profit of CNY766 million ($117 million), up 6% over net income of CNY723 million in the year-ago period. First-half operating revenue jumped 20.4% year-over-year (YOY) to CNY12.3 billion while operating expenses increased 26% YOY to CNY10.8 billion.

Passenger boardings were up 17.7% YOY to 15 million with an average load factor of 80%, up 4.4 points over the year-ago half. Cargo traffic volume increased 12.4% to 125,000 tonnes.