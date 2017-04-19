Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air has detailed plans to add seven more aircraft, growing its all-Airbus fleet from 17 to 24 by end of 2018.

WOW Air said the additional aircraft include four A330-900neos on 12-year lease from CIT Aerospace International, plus two A321ceos—one purchased directly from Airbus and the other leased from Air Lease Corp. (ALC).

The A330-900neos will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and configured with 365 seats in a single-class layout.

“This addition will help us grow even more and to fly greater lengths than before. A bigger and younger fleet will, without a doubt, benefit us in the ever-growing, competitive aviation market,” WOW Air CEO Skuli Mogensen said.

From spring 2017, WOW Air serves 32 destinations across Europe, North America and Canada—including London, Edinburgh, Bristol, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montreal, Toronto and New York.

WOW Air was created in November 2011 and operates A320s, A321s and A330s.

