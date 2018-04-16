Rendering of A321neo in Wizz Air livery
Central and eastern European LCC Wizz Air will install 239 seats in its Airbus A321neos, which will begin arriving in January 2019. The Hungary-based carrier’s current A321ceo has a 230-seat configuration. “The A321neo has 10% lower costs compared to the A321ceo that we currently operate,” George Michalopoulos, Wizz CCO (pictured) told ATW. Michalopoulos, who recently said the A321neo is the “ultimate, ultra-efficient aircraft” for an LCC, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Wizz Air to take first 239-seat A321neo in January 2019" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.