Wizz Air’s fleet has reached 100 aircraft, a milestone the fast-growing Central and Eastern European LCC celebrated by unveiling a special livery on an Airbus A321 in Budapest.

Wizz Air, which has already expanded rapidly since its launch 14 years ago, said it will “continue to develop its network and stimulate underserved markets with the lowest fares, as it drives towards its ambition of becoming one of the top five airlines in Europe.”

The airline would open more than 100 new routes in 2018 and 2019 and has a further 268 aircraft on its order books scheduled for delivery up until the end of 2026, which will bring its fleet up to almost 300 aircraft.

CEO Jozsef Varadi said: “Our absolute focus on achieving the lowest possible operating cost and providing the lowest fares to market have seen Wizz Air become a 100-aircraft airline just 14 years after our first flight. Even more impressive growth now lies ahead, as we look forward to the delivery of the game-changing Airbus A320neo family technology in early 2019.”

The group also plans to focus strongly on digitalization to improve customer focus and make the business more efficient, it said.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk