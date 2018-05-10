New WestJet livery was unveiled during the Boeing 787 cabin reveal, but will make its real-world debut in June on a newly delivered 737-8.
WestJet’s first business-class cabins, the signature feature of its new Boeing 787-9s, will help the carrier revamp its onboard experience throughout its network—part of its strategy to move further away from its low-cost regional carrier roots and become “a global network airline,” WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims said. The Canadian LCC unveiled the first images of its three-class, 320-seat 787 cabin May 8 in Calgary amid a party atmosphere in a hangar full of ...
