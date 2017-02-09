Canada’s WestJet continues to consider adding more widebody aircraft, but it appears the industry will have to wait at least a few more months to see how it will execute that strategy. Pilots at the Calgary-based low-cost carrier approved additional widebody aircraft operations in December. This would build on WestJet’s 2016 launch of Boeing 767 service to London’s Gatwick Airport. However, CEO Gregg Saretsky said the airline was not ready to disclose more details about ...