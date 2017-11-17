Belgian aviation authorities have granted an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to regional VLM Airlines for its Fokker 50 aircraft, just days after approving an AOC for Airbus A320s acquired from Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium (TCAB).

Currently, VLM Airlines has three AOCs: a Slovenian and a Belgian AOC for its Fokker 50 operations and a Belgian AOC for A320 operations.

On June 1, ATW reported that leisure carrier TCAB was being sold to two companies, Lufthansa Group carrier Brussels Airlines and VLM Airlines’ Dutch parent company SHS Aviation, which took full ownership of TCAB, acquiring all the shares in the company.

Two VLM A320s are based at Brussels Zaventem and are used for charters, leisure markets, ACMI and private flights. The carrier said it plans to deploy the A320s and Fokker 50s together on VLM Airlines’ European scheduled flight network.

VLM operates 19X-weekly flights between Antwerp (Belgium) and London City (UK). The carrier has 100 employees and operates a fleet of six Fokker 50s and two A320-200s, which are all registered in Belgium.

SHS Antwerp Aviation is the successor to VLM Airlines N.V., which ceased operations June 22, 2016. In September 2016, SHS Aviation acquired the remaining aircraft and all other assets of VLM Airlines N.V.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at