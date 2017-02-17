Rendering of 737 MAX in Virgin Australia livery
Virgin Australia will defer its Boeing 737 MAX orders for one year as it confronts weaker demand in the Australian domestic market. The carrier was supposed to take delivery of the aircraft beginning in the second half of 2018. However, it pushed first delivery out to the last quarter of 2019, the airline revealed during its latest earnings call. This move will also defer more than A$350 million ($269 million) in capital spending beyond the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. Virgin has 40 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Virgin Australia to delay Boeing 737 MAX deliveries " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.