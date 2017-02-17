Virgin Australia will defer its Boeing 737 MAX orders for one year as it confronts weaker demand in the Australian domestic market. The carrier was supposed to take delivery of the aircraft beginning in the second half of 2018. However, it pushed first delivery out to the last quarter of 2019, the airline revealed during its latest earnings call. This move will also defer more than A$350 million ($269 million) in capital spending beyond the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. Virgin has 40 ...