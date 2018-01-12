Vietnam Airlines (VNA) is considering nonstop services to the US west coast, but must wait for ultra-long range aircraft to become available for nonstop transpacific flights from Vietnam. “The US market is a very big one, but also unique,” SVP-commercial Trinh Ngoc Thanh told ATW. “Business demand is very low—tourists create the most demand. Sooner or later we will fly to the US; however, right now there is no aircraft type that can operate nonstop without payload ...