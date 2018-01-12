Vietnam SVP-commercial Trinh Ngoc Thanh
Vietnam Airlines (VNA) is considering nonstop services to the US west coast, but must wait for ultra-long range aircraft to become available for nonstop transpacific flights from Vietnam. “The US market is a very big one, but also unique,” SVP-commercial Trinh Ngoc Thanh told ATW. “Business demand is very low—tourists create the most demand. Sooner or later we will fly to the US; however, right now there is no aircraft type that can operate nonstop without payload ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Vietnam Airlines waits for ULR aircraft to open US west coast services" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.