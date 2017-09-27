ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Aircraft & Engines > Airframes > Video: Wright Electric CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Engler at easyJet Innovation Day

Video: Wright Electric CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Engler at easyJet Innovation Day

Blogs & Commentary
Sep 27, 2017
blog

Why the Delta CSeries order is worth all the trouble for Bombardier

Bombardier believes Delta operating the CSeries will be the tipping point that puts the aircraft in high demand....More
Sep 21, 2017
blog

FedEx’s Fred Smith puts e-commerce in perspective

The notion that there is an inexorable march toward e-commerce dominating retail is not borne out by analysis, Smith says....More
Sep 20, 2017
blog

Airline & aviation workers’ heroic acts in disaster-hit regions

Harvey, Katia, Irma, Jose, Maria: a terrible family of destruction. And the brutal 2017 Atlantic hurricane season still has weeks to run and could potentially add more names to fear. I’d like to recognize here the ongoing dedication by the people of the commercial aviation industry who continue to support relief and aid efforts across all the regions affected....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location
Prototype of easyJet electric aircraft
Sep 27, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

EasyJet joins electric aircraft project  

UK LCC easyJet has formed a partnership with US-based Wright Electric, which aims to develop an 180-seat electric aircraft for commercial aviation use within 10 years....More
WOW Air A320neo
Sep 27, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

WOW Air looks at Asia amid new narrowbody shake up  

Icelandic LCC WOW Air sees potential to serve Asia using the latest longer-range narrowbodies, although they also threaten to undermine Reykjavik’s role as a hub....More
JetBlue's Mariya Stoyanova and Airbus VP-cabin marketing Ingo Wuggetzer
Sep 27, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

JetBlue is launch customer for Airbus Airspace A320 cabin  

Airbus revealed JetBlue Airways as the launch customer for its new Airspace A320-family cabin Sept. 26 at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) expo in Long Beach, California, and unveiled a mock-up of the interior....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Stay Connected to Related News from ATW
Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton