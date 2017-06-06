ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Aircraft & Engines > Airframes > Video: Embraer E195-E2 Eagle paint scheme

Video: Embraer E195-E2 Eagle paint scheme

Blogs & Commentary
Jun 6, 2017
blog

Editor’s Blog: Walsh’s meltdown over the BA meltdown

A clearly irritated Willie Walsh was ready to chastise the press. “It wasn’t a computer meltdown,” he said as soon as he was asked about the British Airways incident that essentially shut down the airline’s London operations. “It was not a failure of IT; it was a failure of power.”...More
Jun 5, 2017
blog

Editor's Blog: The USA becomes the unnamed problem child

If you wanted an indicator of how far the US has fallen in the regard of global opinion, Cancun would be a good place to be this week.As one speaker on a panel on protectionism said, “it’s going to get a lot messier in world free trade”....More
Jun 1, 2017
blog

Trump’s withdrawal from Paris is bad news for the ICAO emissions deal

The hard truth is that CORSIA 'complements' Paris. The two agreements are inexorably linked....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location

IATA AGM coverage brought to you by: 

AirBaltic CS300
Jun 6, 2017
Article

Bombardier looks to convince airlines on CSeries at Paris Air Show

Two years after Bombardier reintroduced the CSeries with a new senior management team at the 2015 Paris Air Show, the Canadian manufacturer hopes to build off the aircraft’s successful service entry to win new orders for the aircraft at the 2017 Paris Air Show later this month....More
Jun 6, 2017
blog

Editor’s Blog: Walsh’s meltdown over the BA meltdown

A clearly irritated Willie Walsh was ready to chastise the press. “It wasn’t a computer meltdown,” he said as soon as he was asked about the British Airways incident that essentially shut down the airline’s London operations. “It was not a failure of IT; it was a failure of power.”...More
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz
Jun 6, 2017
Article

United’s Munoz says frequent fliers are impressed with airline service

The CEO of United Airlines, which attracted a barrage of public criticism over its bumped passenger incident, said this week that those who fly regularly are impressed with airline service....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton